THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: July 15, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: SAULT, NINE, Forever Living Originals
Tom: MF Doom, Operation: Doomsday, Metal Face Records
Sid: Guerrilla Ghost, “Summertime ’86,” Triple Eye Industries
Ryan: Pixel Grip, Arena, Feeltrip Records
Jeff: Los Lobos, Native Sons, New West Records
