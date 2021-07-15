THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 15, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: SAULT, NINE, Forever Living Originals

Listen

Tom: MF Doom, Operation: Doomsday, Metal Face Records

Listen

Sid: Guerrilla Ghost, “Summertime ’86,” Triple Eye Industries

Listen

Ryan: Pixel Grip, Arena, Feeltrip Records

Listen

Jeff: Los Lobos, Native Sons, New West Records

Listen