THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 22, 2021
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Angel Olsen, “Gloria,” somethingscosmic
Listen
Tom: Karen Black, Dreaming Of You 1971-78, Anthology Recordings
Listen
Sid: Bicentennial Drug Lord, “Confessed The Sheets,” self-released
Listen
Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Beyond The Blue,” Black Winchesters
Listen
Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition), Capitol
Listen