THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Angel Olsen, “Gloria,” somethingscosmic

Listen

Tom: Karen Black, Dreaming Of You 1971-78, Anthology Recordings

Listen

Sid: Bicentennial Drug Lord, “Confessed The Sheets,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Beyond The Blue,” Black Winchesters

Listen

Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition), Capitol

Listen