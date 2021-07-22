THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Angel Olsen, “Gloria,” somethingscosmic
Listen

Tom: Karen Black, Dreaming Of You 1971-78, Anthology Recordings
Listen

Sid: Bicentennial Drug Lord, “Confessed The Sheets,” self-released
Listen

Ryan: Immortal Girlfriend, “Beyond The Blue,” Black Winchesters
Listen

Jeff: Beastie Boys, Paul’s Boutique (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition), Capitol
Listen

