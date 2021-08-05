THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: August 5, 2021

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Jeff Mitchell, “Disquieted Mind,” Warrior Songs
Listen

Tom: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
Listen

Sid: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
Listen

Ryan: The LOL, “Laguna,” self-released
Listen

Jeff: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories