THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: August 5, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Jeff Mitchell, “Disquieted Mind,” Warrior Songs
Tom: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
Sid: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
Ryan: The LOL, “Laguna,” self-released
Jeff: Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun, Black Mountain Records
