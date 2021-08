THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 12, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Amelia Meath & Blake Mills, “Neon Blue,” Psychic Hotline

Tom: Fabio Orsi, Waltzing The Dune, Backwards

Sid: Quicksand, “Inversion,” Epitaph

Ryan: Sega Lugosi, “Friday Fish Fry,” self-released

Jeff: Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound, Columbia Records

