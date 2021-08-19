THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 19, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City

Tom: Rexxx, Pure Pleasure II, self-released

Sid: Artic Sleep, Arctic Sleep & Friends Presents: A Tribute To The Top Gun Motion Picture Soundtrack, self-released

Jeff: Rexxx, Pure Pleasure II, self-released

