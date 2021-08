THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: August 26, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Rolling Stones, Aftermath, Decca/London

Tom: The Rolling Stones, Goats Head Soup, Rolling Stones

Sid: The Rolling Stones, Beggars Banquet, Decca

Ryan: daddybear, “Science Fiction,” self-released

Jeff: Jamie Breiwick, Matt Meixner and Jason Fabus, “Hollywood,” B-Side Recordings

