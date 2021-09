THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 2, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: WebsterX, “8:08pm,” self-released

Listen

Tom: Lee “Scratch” Perry, Many Moods Of The Upsetters, Pama

Listen

Sid: WebsterX, “8:08pm,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Choke Chain, Death Tactics, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Buffalo Nichols, Back on Top, Fat Possum Records

Listen