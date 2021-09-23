THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: September 23, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Matthew E. White, K Bay, Domino
Tom: Moderat, s/t, BPitch Control Records
Sid: The Brummies, “After Dark,” self-released
Jeff: Kool Keith, Black Elvis/Lost in Space, Ruffhouse Records
Ryan: Souldz, Inquisition EP, self-released
