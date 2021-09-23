THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: September 23, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Matthew E. White, K Bay, Domino

Listen

Tom: Moderat, s/t, BPitch Control Records

Listen

Sid: The Brummies, “After Dark,” self-released

Listen

Jeff: Kool Keith, Black Elvis/Lost in Space, Ruffhouse Records

Listen

Ryan: Souldz, Inquisition EP, self-released

Listen