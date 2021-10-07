THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 7, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Cold Beat, War Garden, Like LTD

Tom: Tar, Jackson, Chunklet Industries

Sid: Illuminati Hotties, “MMMOOOAAAAYAYA,” Hopeless Records

Ryan: Choke Chain, Invoking Shadows, self-released

Jeff: Tron Jovi, Bass + Frequency Studies in Dub, Triple Eye Industries

