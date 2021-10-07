THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: October 7, 2021

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Cold Beat, War Garden, Like LTD
Listen

Tom: Tar, Jackson, Chunklet Industries
Listen

Sid: Illuminati Hotties, “MMMOOOAAAAYAYA,” Hopeless Records
Listen

Ryan: Choke Chain, Invoking Shadows, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Tron Jovi, Bass + Frequency Studies in Dub, Triple Eye Industries
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories