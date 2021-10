THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 14, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Corridor, “Et Hop,” Sub Pop

Listen

Tom: Damu The Fudgemunk, Conversation Piece , DEF Presse/KPM Crate Diggers

Listen

Sid: Myles Coyne, “Digital Age,” self-released

Listen

Jeff: The Apples, Killing, Freestyle Records

Listen