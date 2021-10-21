THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: October 21, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Dean Wareham, I Have Nothing To Say To the Mayor of L A, Double Feature Records

Tom: The Shining Path, Basic Training Manual, UAT Recordings

Sid: Cullah, ½, Self-released

Ryan: Faceless, Kontravoid, Candle Recording

Jeff: Lil Ugly Man, Volcanic Bird Enemy and the Voiced Concern, self-released

