THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: November 18, 2021
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Circuit des Yeux, -io, Matador
Listen
Tom: Ada Lea, One Hand On the Steering Wheel, the Other Sewing a Garden, Saddle Creek
Listen
Sid: IDLES, Crawler, Partisan
Listen
Jeff: Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic, Aftermath/Atlantic
Listen