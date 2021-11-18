THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: November 18, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Circuit des Yeux, -io, Matador

Tom: Ada Lea, One Hand On the Steering Wheel, the Other Sewing a Garden, Saddle Creek

Sid: IDLES, Crawler, Partisan

Jeff: Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic, Aftermath/Atlantic

