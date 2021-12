THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 2, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Leo Nocentelli, Another Side, Light In The Attic

Listen

Tom: Little Free Rock, s/t, Long Hair Records

Listen

Sid: LIDS, Furniture 7″, Sub Pop

Listen

Jeff: Run The Jewels, RTJ4 [deluxe edition], BMG (US)

Listen