THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: December 9, 2021
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Wet Leg, s/t, Domino
Tom: Celer, Sunspots, Two Acorns
Sid: Tyler Chicorel, “Give It All Away (feat. Ashley Smith),” self-released
Ryan: Eisfabrik, “Wait For a Sign” [single], NoCut
Jeff: Prince, Batman, Paisley Park Studios
