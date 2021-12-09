THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 9, 2021 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Wet Leg, s/t, Domino

Tom: Celer, Sunspots, Two Acorns

Sid: Tyler Chicorel, “Give It All Away (feat. Ashley Smith),” self-released

Ryan: Eisfabrik, “Wait For a Sign” [single], NoCut

Jeff: Prince, Batman, Paisley Park Studios

