THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 16, 2021

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Marissa Paternoster, Peace Meter, Don Giovanni

Tom: Ersen, Dunden Bugune, Pharaway Sounds

Sid: Space Raft, “Another Holiday Is Here,” self-released

Ryan: NNHMN, “Your Body v.2,” [single], self-released

Jeff: Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures [Collector’s Edition], Factory Records

