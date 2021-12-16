THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: December 16, 2021
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Marissa Paternoster, Peace Meter, Don Giovanni
Tom: Ersen, Dunden Bugune, Pharaway Sounds
Sid: Space Raft, “Another Holiday Is Here,” self-released
Ryan: NNHMN, “Your Body v.2,” [single], self-released
Jeff: Joy Division, Unknown Pleasures [Collector’s Edition], Factory Records
