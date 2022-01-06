THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: January 6, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Daydream Retrievers, “Living Hell,” self-released
Listen
Tom: Josephine Foster, No Harm Done, Fire Records
Listen
Sid: Flossing, “Switch,” Brace Yourself Records
Listen
Ryan: ACTORS, Acts of Worship, self-released
Listen
Jeff: Nas, Magic, Mass Appeal Records
Listen