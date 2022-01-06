THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 6, 2022

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Daydream Retrievers, “Living Hell,” self-released
Listen

Tom: Josephine Foster, No Harm Done, Fire Records
Listen

Sid: Flossing, “Switch,” Brace Yourself Records
Listen

Ryan: ACTORS, Acts of Worship, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Nas, Magic, Mass Appeal Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories