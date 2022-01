THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 13, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Ronettes, “Walking in the Rain,” Philles

Listen

Tom: Live Low, Toada, Lovers & Lollypops

Listen

Sid: Misha Knoll, 1977, self-released

Listen

Jeff: The Smile, You Will Never Work in Television Again, XL Recordings

Listen