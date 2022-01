THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 20, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Grace Cummings, Storm Queen, ATO

Listen

Tom: Pauline Anna Strom, Angel Tears In Sunlight, Rvng Intl.

Listen

Sid: Brat Sounds, “It’s You I Like,” self-released

Listen

Jeff: Jack White, Love is Selfish, Third Man Records

Listen