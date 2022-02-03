THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 3, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Melody’s Echo Chamber, “Looking Backward,” Domino
Tom: Pretty Sneaky, s/t, Mana
Sid: Said The Whale, Dandelion, Everything Forever
Ryan: Blutengel, Our Souls Will Never Die, self-released
Jeff: The Jesus and Mary Chain, Live at Barrowland, Demon Music Group
