THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 3, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Melody’s Echo Chamber, “Looking Backward,” Domino

Tom: Pretty Sneaky, s/t, Mana

Sid: Said The Whale, Dandelion, Everything Forever

Ryan: Blutengel, Our Souls Will Never Die, self-released

Jeff: The Jesus and Mary Chain, Live at Barrowland, Demon Music Group

