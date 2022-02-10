THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 10, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Social Caterpillar, (Distance) Hurting/Healing, self-released
Listen
Tom: HTRK, Rhinestones, N&J Blueberries
Listen
Sid: The Beach Boys, “God Only Knows,” Pet Sounds, Capitol Records
Listen
Ryan: Slighter x Moris Blak, The Hunt [Retcon], Confusion Inc.
Listen