THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST February 10, 2022

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Social Caterpillar, (Distance) Hurting​/​Healing, self-released

Tom: HTRK, Rhinestones, N&J Blueberries

Sid: The Beach Boys, “God Only Knows,” Pet Sounds, Capitol Records

Ryan: Slighter x Moris Blak, The Hunt [Retcon], Confusion Inc.

