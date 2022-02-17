THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 17, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: A Place To Bury Strangers, See Through You, Dedstrange
Tom: Warmer Milks, Soft Walks, Sophomore Lounge
Sid: Mercury Rev, All is Dream, V2
Ryan: Filmmaker, Motion Pictures Regime, self-released
Jeff: Rolo Tomassi, Where Myth Becomes Memory, MNRK Music Group
