THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST February 17, 2022

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: A Place To Bury Strangers, See Through You, Dedstrange

Listen

Tom: Warmer Milks, Soft Walks, Sophomore Lounge

Listen

Sid: Mercury Rev, All is Dream, V2

Listen

Ryan: Filmmaker, Motion Pictures Regime, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Rolo Tomassi, Where Myth Becomes Memory, MNRK Music Group

Listen