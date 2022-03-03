THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 3, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Seshen, “Beyond Me,” Tru Thoughts

Listen

Tom: Dominique Guiot, L’Univers De La Mer, WRWTFWW Records

Listen

Sid: CONVERT, “Slow Choke,” Triple Eye Industries

Listen

Ryan: Go_A, “Шум (Radio Edit),” ROCKSOULANA MUSIC

Listen

Jeff: Saba, A Few Good Things, The Orchard

Listen