THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 3, 2022
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Seshen, “Beyond Me,” Tru Thoughts
Tom: Dominique Guiot, L’Univers De La Mer, WRWTFWW Records
Sid: CONVERT, “Slow Choke,” Triple Eye Industries
Ryan: Go_A, “Шум (Radio Edit),” ROCKSOULANA MUSIC
Jeff: Saba, A Few Good Things, The Orchard
