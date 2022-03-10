THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 10, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Mattiel, “Blood In The Yolk,” ATO

Tom: Drudkh, A Few Lines In Archaic Ukrainian, Season Of Mist

Sid: Guerrilla Ghost, Hell is Empty and All the Devils are Here, Triple Eye Industries

Ryan: CHAOS VECTOR, DEMIURGE, self-released

Jeff: Diamond & the Psychotic Neurotics, Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop, Chemistry Records Ltd

