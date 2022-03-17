THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 17, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Automatic, “New Beginning,” Stones Throw

Listen

Tom: The Vulgar Boatmen, You and Your Sister, Play Loud! Productions

Listen

Sid: Bad Cop/Bad Cop, “Pursuit of Liberty,” Fat Wreck Chords

Listen

Ryan: Morphose feat. Lennart A. Salomon, “Spin The Wheel (Wesenberg vs. Schauer Club Edit),” Infacted Recordings

Listen

Jeff: Drug Church, Hygiene, Pure Noise

Listen