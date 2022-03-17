THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
March 17, 2022
General
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Automatic, “New Beginning,” Stones Throw
Listen
Tom: The Vulgar Boatmen, You and Your Sister, Play Loud! Productions
Listen
Sid: Bad Cop/Bad Cop, “Pursuit of Liberty,” Fat Wreck Chords
Listen
Ryan: Morphose feat. Lennart A. Salomon, “Spin The Wheel (Wesenberg vs. Schauer Club Edit),” Infacted Recordings
Listen
Jeff: Drug Church, Hygiene, Pure Noise
Listen