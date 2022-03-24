THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 24, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sonic Youth, In/Out/In, Three Lobed Recordings

Tom: Coala Pascal, Lifting Cranes That Have Already Heard That, self-released

Sid: Beton, “Kyiv Calling [official cover version of “London Calling” by The Clash],” self-released

Ryan: They Might Drown, Limb by Selfish Limb, self-released?

Jeff: Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

Kyle: Bob Destiny, “Wang Dang,” Habibi Funk Records

