THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST March 31, 2022

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Aldous Harding, Warm Chris, 4AD

Listen

Tom: Jane & The Magik Bananas, Inscrutable Intentions, Unrock

Listen

Jeff: Monphonics and Kelly Finnigan, “Warpaint,” Colemine Records

Listen

Kyle: Haruomi Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band, “Tokyo Rush,” Alfa Music

Listen