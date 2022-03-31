THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 31, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Aldous Harding, Warm Chris, 4AD
Listen
Tom: Jane & The Magik Bananas, Inscrutable Intentions, Unrock
Listen
Jeff: Monphonics and Kelly Finnigan, “Warpaint,” Colemine Records
Listen
Kyle: Haruomi Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band, “Tokyo Rush,” Alfa Music
Listen