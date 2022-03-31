THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

March 31, 2022

The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Aldous Harding, Warm Chris, 4AD
Listen

Tom: Jane & The Magik Bananas, Inscrutable Intentions, Unrock
Listen

Jeff: Monphonics and Kelly Finnigan, “Warpaint,” Colemine Records
Listen

Kyle: Haruomi Hosono and the Yellow Magic Band, “Tokyo Rush,” Alfa Music
Listen

Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

