THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: April 7, 2022
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Kilo Kish, American Gurl, self-released
Tom: The Pearlfishers, Up With The Larks, Marina
Sid: TV Priest, “One Easy Thing,” Sub Pop
Ryan: Wychdoktor Vs ESA, Hold Your Forked Tongue, self-released
Jeff: John Batiste, We Are, Verve
Kyle: Egg Hunt, “Me and You,” Dischord Records
