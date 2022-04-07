THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 7, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Kilo Kish, American Gurl, self-released

Listen

Tom: The Pearlfishers, Up With The Larks, Marina

Listen

Sid: TV Priest, “One Easy Thing,” Sub Pop

Listen

Ryan: Wychdoktor Vs ESA, Hold Your Forked Tongue, self-released

Listen

Jeff: John Batiste, We Are, Verve

Listen

Kyle: Egg Hunt, “Me and You,” Dischord Records

Listen