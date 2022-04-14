THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 14, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Large Print, In The Clouds [EP], selfr-released

Listen

Tom: Carambolage, s/t, Tapete Records

Listen

Sid: PUP, “Matilda,” UMG

Listen

Ryan: Morgue VVitch, Lore remixes, SubGoth/ECR

Listen

Jeff: NileXNile, Free Lunch, Phat Nerd Records

Listen

Kyle: Howard Tate, “Girl of the North Country,” Atlantic

Listen