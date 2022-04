THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: April 21, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Faye Webster, “Car Therapy,” Secretly Canadian

Sid: Spiritualized, “Crazy,” Everything Was Beautiful, Fat Possum

Ryan: INVA//ID, Destruction [EP], self-released

Jeff: Dungeon Family, Even In Darkness, Arista Records

Kyle: Matthew E. White, “Genuine Hesitation,” Domino

