THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: May 5, 2022

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Ibibio Sound Machine, “Protection From Evil,” Merge
Listen

Tom: Yasuaki Shimizu, Kiren, Palto Flats
Listen

Sid: Bikini Kill, “Rebel Girl,” Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah/Our Troubled Youth Tunecore
Listen

Ryan: CONVERT, Saves, Triple Eye Industries
Listen

Jeff: Logic, Tetris/Decades, Def Jam
Listen

Kyle: Post Animal, “Dirtpicker,” Polyvinyl Records
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

