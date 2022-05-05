THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 5, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Ibibio Sound Machine, “Protection From Evil,” Merge

Listen

Tom: Yasuaki Shimizu, Kiren, Palto Flats

Listen

Sid: Bikini Kill, “Rebel Girl,” Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah/Our Troubled Youth Tunecore

Listen

Ryan: CONVERT, Saves, Triple Eye Industries

Listen

Jeff: Logic, Tetris/Decades, Def Jam

Listen

Kyle: Post Animal, “Dirtpicker,” Polyvinyl Records

Listen