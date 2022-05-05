THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 5, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Ibibio Sound Machine, “Protection From Evil,” Merge
Tom: Yasuaki Shimizu, Kiren, Palto Flats
Sid: Bikini Kill, “Rebel Girl,” Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah/Our Troubled Youth Tunecore
Ryan: CONVERT, Saves, Triple Eye Industries
Jeff: Logic, Tetris/Decades, Def Jam
Kyle: Post Animal, “Dirtpicker,” Polyvinyl Records
