THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: May 12, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sharon Van Etten, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Jagjaguwar

Listen

Tom: Kyle Avallone, Last Minute Man, Taxi Gauche Records

Listen

Sid: The Quilz, “Love Submission.” Prickly Records

Listen

Ryan: ES23, Now, Infacted Recordings

Listen

Jeff: Method Man, The Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab, HOME

Listen

Kyle: Dawes, “Someone Else’s Cafe/Doomscroller Tries to Relax,” Rounder Records

Listen