THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sessa, “Canção Da Cura,” Mexican Summer

Tom: Moondog, The Viking Of Sixth Avenue, Honest Jon’s Records

Sid: Uffie, Sunshine Factory, Toro Y Mio Records

Ryan: Danny Blu, “Aesthetic Perfection, MORIS BLAK – The American Dream [single],” SHVDOW Records

Jeff: Black Star, No Fear of Time, self-released

Kyle: Lemon Jelly, “The Staunton Lick,” XL

