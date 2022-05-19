THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: May 19, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Sessa, “Canção Da Cura,” Mexican Summer
Tom: Moondog, The Viking Of Sixth Avenue, Honest Jon’s Records
Sid: Uffie, Sunshine Factory, Toro Y Mio Records
Ryan: Danny Blu, “Aesthetic Perfection, MORIS BLAK – The American Dream [single],” SHVDOW Records
Jeff: Black Star, No Fear of Time, self-released
Kyle: Lemon Jelly, “The Staunton Lick,” XL
