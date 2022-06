THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 2, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Santigold, “High Priestess,” Little Jerk Records

Tom: Linda Smith, Put It In Writing, Preference

Sid: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World [ft. Perfume Genius],” Cool It Down, Secretly Canadian

Ryan: HAEX, Reflections, self-released

Jeff: Automatic, Skyscaper, Stones Throw Records

Kyle: Warren Zevon, “I Used to Ride so High,” New West Records

