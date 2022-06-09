THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 9, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Graham Hunt, “Atwood,” SMOKING ROOM

Tom: Myriam Gendron, Ma Delire – Songs of Love, Lost & Found, Feeding Tube Records

Ryan: Suicide Commando, Goddestruktor, self-released

Jeff: Fantastic Negrito, White Jesus Black Problems, Storefront

Kyle: Delta Spirit, “Home,” Rounder

