THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: June 16, 2022

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Black Angels, “El Jardín,” Partisan
Listen

Tom: Wakes, Ends, Records DK
Listen

Sid: Gilla Band, “Lawman,” Domino 
Listen

Ryan: Leæther Strip, “State Farm (Yazoo / Yaz Cover),” self-released
Listen

Jeff: Andrew Bird, Inside Problems, Loma Vista
Listen

Kyle: Dennis Wilson, “Pacific Ocean Blues,” Caribou
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories