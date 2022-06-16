THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 16, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Black Angels, “El Jardín,” Partisan

Tom: Wakes, Ends, Records DK

Sid: Gilla Band, “Lawman,” Domino

Ryan: Leæther Strip, “State Farm (Yazoo / Yaz Cover),” self-released

Jeff: Andrew Bird, Inside Problems, Loma Vista

Kyle: Dennis Wilson, “Pacific Ocean Blues,” Caribou

