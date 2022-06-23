THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: June 23, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: The Beths, “Silence Is Golden,” Carpark
Tom: Rabbit Rabbit Radio, Black Inscription, self-released
Sid: Graham Hunt, If You Knew Would You Believe It, Smoking Room
Ryan: HAEX, Reflections, self-released
Jeff: Big Daddy Kane, Long Live The Kane, Cold Chillin’ Records/Warner Records Inc
Kyle: Good Morning, “Country,” Polyvinyl
