THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 23, 2022

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Beths, “Silence Is Golden,” Carpark

Tom: Rabbit Rabbit Radio, Black Inscription, self-released

Sid: Graham Hunt, If You Knew Would You Believe It, Smoking Room

Ryan: HAEX, Reflections, self-released

Jeff: Big Daddy Kane, Long Live The Kane, Cold Chillin’ Records/Warner Records Inc

Kyle: Good Morning, “Country,” Polyvinyl

