THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: June 23, 2022

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Beths, “Silence Is Golden,” Carpark
Listen

Tom: Rabbit Rabbit Radio, Black Inscription, self-released
Listen

Sid:  Graham Hunt, If You Knew Would You Believe It, Smoking Room
Listen

Ryan: HAEX, Reflections, self-released
Listen

Jeff: Big Daddy Kane, Long Live The Kane, Cold Chillin’ Records/Warner Records Inc
Listen

Kyle: Good Morning, “Country,” Polyvinyl
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories