THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: July 8, 2022 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Tom: Rose Tattoo, Scarred For Life, Albert Productions

Listen

Sid: GGOOLLDD, “Superstar,” self-released

Listen

Ryan: Solitary Experiments, Every Now and Then, self-released

Listen

Jeff: Pit Pony, World To Me, Clue

Listen



Kyle: Jake Xerxes Fussell, “Raggy Levy,” Paradise of Bachelors

Listen