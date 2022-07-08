THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: July 8, 2022
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Tom: Rose Tattoo, Scarred For Life, Albert Productions
Sid: GGOOLLDD, “Superstar,” self-released
Ryan: Solitary Experiments, Every Now and Then, self-released
Jeff: Pit Pony, World To Me, Clue
Kyle: Jake Xerxes Fussell, “Raggy Levy,” Paradise of Bachelors