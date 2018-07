THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: June 28, 2018 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO.

ERIN: SURGEONS IN HEAT, BORED IMMORTALS, MAXIMUM PELT / SHUGA RECORDS

TOM: THE GRIFTERS, SO HAPPY TOGETHER, SORCERER RECORDS

RYAN: DE/VISION, CITYBEATS, POPGEFAHR RECORDS

NICKIE: KESHA, RAINBOW, KEMOSABE RECORDS

