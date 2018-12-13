THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: December 13, 2018
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: L’Resorts, Christmas Is A Time For Dreaming, self-released
Listen
Tom: Willie Lane, Known Quantity, Feeding Tube Records
Listen
Sid: Little Murders, Best Of…, Off The Hip
Listen
Ryan: Leaether Strip, Telephone Operator (Pete Shelley cover), R.I.P., Leaebel
Listen
Nickie: The Civil Wars, “I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day”, Holidays Rule, Capitol
Listen