THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: December 13, 2018

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: L’Resorts, Christmas Is A Time For Dreaming, self-released
Listen

Tom: Willie Lane, Known Quantity, Feeding Tube Records
Listen

Sid: Little Murders, Best Of…, Off The Hip
Listen

Ryan: Leaether Strip, Telephone Operator (Pete Shelley cover), R.I.P., Leaebel
Listen

Nickie: The Civil Wars, “I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day”, Holidays Rule, Capitol
Listen

 

