THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: December 13, 2018 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: L’Resorts, Christmas Is A Time For Dreaming, self-released

Listen

Tom: Willie Lane, Known Quantity, Feeding Tube Records

Listen

Sid: Little Murders, Best Of…, Off The Hip

Listen

Ryan: Leaether Strip, Telephone Operator (Pete Shelley cover), R.I.P., Leaebel

Listen

Nickie: The Civil Wars, “I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day”, Holidays Rule, Capitol

Listen