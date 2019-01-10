THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 10, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore, Ghost Forests, Three Lobed

Listen

Tom: Locate Your Lips, For Kenny, Happy Growl Records

Listen

Sid: Moonface, “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos,” This One’s For the Dancer & This One’s For the Dancer’s Bouquet, Jagjaguwar

Listen

Ryan: ACTORS, Part Time Punks Session EP, Artoffact Records

Listen

Nickie: Lady Gaga, Joanne, Interscope Records

Listen