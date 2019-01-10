THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 10, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore, Ghost Forests, Three Lobed
Tom: Locate Your Lips, For Kenny, Happy Growl Records
Sid: Moonface, “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos,” This One’s For the Dancer & This One’s For the Dancer’s Bouquet, Jagjaguwar
Ryan: ACTORS, Part Time Punks Session EP, Artoffact Records
Nickie: Lady Gaga, Joanne, Interscope Records
