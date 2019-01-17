THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 17, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Absolutely, Plays Pillory Crown Shyness, self-released
Listen

Tom: Luxurious Bags, Frayed Knots, Twisted Village
Listen

Sid: Weezer, “Zombie Bastard,” The Black Album, Crush Music/Atlantic Records
Listen

Ryan: Scheuber, Shades, Trisol
Listen

Nickie: Beyonce, Lemonade, Columbia Records
Listen

Chris: Old Earth, The Friends – The Gods, self-released
Listen

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

