THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: January 17, 2019
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Absolutely, Plays Pillory Crown Shyness, self-released
Tom: Luxurious Bags, Frayed Knots, Twisted Village
Sid: Weezer, “Zombie Bastard,” The Black Album, Crush Music/Atlantic Records
Ryan: Scheuber, Shades, Trisol
Nickie: Beyonce, Lemonade, Columbia Records
Chris: Old Earth, The Friends – The Gods, self-released
