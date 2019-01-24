THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: January 24, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Julia Jacklin, “Pressure To Party”, Transgressive Records

Tom: Jacaszek, Kwiaty, Ghostly International

Sid: Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released

Ryan: klack, Introducing The 1984 Renault Le Car, self-released

Nickie: Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released

