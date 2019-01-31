THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
January 31, 2019
BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:
ERIN: Molly Sarlé, “Human”, Partisan Records
TOM: Godley & Crème, Body Of Work 1978 – 1998, Caroline
SID: Bob Mould, “Lost Faith,”, Sunshine Rock, Merge
RYAN: L’Âme Immortelle, Letztes Licht, Trisol Music Group
NICKIE: Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy, Atlantic
CHRIS: Sharon Van Etten, “No One’s Easy To Love,” Remind Me Tomorrow, Jagjaguwar
