THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST January 31, 2019

BY NATURE OF OUR JOBS, THE WMSE STAFF IS CONSTANTLY SURROUNDED BY MUSIC. WE THOUGHT YOU MIGHT LIKE TO KNOW WHAT WE’RE CURRENTLY LISTENING TO:

ERIN: Molly Sarlé, “Human”, Partisan Records

TOM: Godley & Crème, Body Of Work 1978 – 1998, Caroline

SID: Bob Mould, “Lost Faith,”, Sunshine Rock, Merge

RYAN: L’Âme Immortelle, Letztes Licht, Trisol Music Group

NICKIE: Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy, Atlantic

CHRIS: Sharon Van Etten, “No One’s Easy To Love,” Remind Me Tomorrow, Jagjaguwar

