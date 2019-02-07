THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 7, 2019

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Pavo Pavo, Mystery Hour, Bella Union
Tom: David Behrman, On The Other Ocean, Lovely Reissue
Sid: Chemical Brothers, “Got To Keep On,” Astralwerks
Ryan: Hatari, HATRIÐ MUN SIGRA, Svikamylla ehf.
Nickie: Robyn, Body Talk pt. 1, Konichiwa Records
