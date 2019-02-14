THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 14, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Tiny Ruins, Olympic Girls, Remote Control Records

Tom: Gary Numan, Warriors, Beggars Banquet

Sid: Spiritualized, “I Think I’m In Love,” Ladies and Gentlemen We are Floating In Space, Arista

Ryan: Pet Shop Boys, Agenda, x2

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings

