THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: February 14, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Tiny Ruins, Olympic Girls, Remote Control Records
Listen

Tom: Gary Numan, Warriors, Beggars Banquet
Listen

Sid: Spiritualized, “I Think I’m In Love,” Ladies and Gentlemen We are Floating In Space, Arista
Listen

Ryan: Pet Shop Boys, Agenda, x2
Listen

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings
Listen

 

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories