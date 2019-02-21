THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Helado Negro, “Running” [single], RVNG Intl.

Listen

Tom: Aroy Dee, Sketches, M>O>S Recordings

Listen

Sid: The White Stripes, “Red Bowling Ball Ruth” [single], Third Man Records

Listen

Ryan: Glenn Love, Cheetah [EP], Sonic-X

Listen

Nickie: Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger” [single], Universal Music

Listen