THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 21, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Helado Negro, “Running” [single], RVNG Intl.
Tom: Aroy Dee, Sketches, M>O>S Recordings
Sid: The White Stripes, “Red Bowling Ball Ruth” [single], Third Man Records
Ryan: Glenn Love, Cheetah [EP], Sonic-X
Nickie: Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger” [single], Universal Music
