THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: February 28, 2019
The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Entracte Twist, s/t, Requiem Pour Un Twister
Tom: Elaine Radigue, Songs Of Milarepa, Lovely Music
Sid: Mike Krol, “What’s The Rhythm,” Power Chords, Merge Records
Ryan: Interdictor, Automaton 0x01, self-released
Nickie: Lizzo, “Juice” [single], Nice Life Recordings
Chris: Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released
