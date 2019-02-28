THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: February 28, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Entracte Twist, s/t, Requiem Pour Un Twister

Tom: Elaine Radigue, Songs Of Milarepa, Lovely Music

Sid: Mike Krol, “What’s The Rhythm,” Power Chords, Merge Records

Ryan: Interdictor, Automaton 0x01, self-released

Nickie: Lizzo, “Juice” [single], Nice Life Recordings

Chris: Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released

