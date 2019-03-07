THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 7, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Solange, When I Get Home, Columbia

Listen

Tom: Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion

Listen

Sid: Let’s Active, “Every Word Means No,” IRS

Listen

Ryan: Daddybear, brown acid, undustrial

Listen

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings

Listen

Chris: Alex Chilton, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,”, Electricity by Candlelight, NYC/2/13/97, Bar None Records

Listen