THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: March 7, 2019

FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

 

Erin: Solange, When I Get Home, Columbia
Listen

Tom: Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion
Listen

Sid: Let’s Active, “Every Word Means No,” IRS
Listen

Ryan: Daddybear, brown acid, undustrial
Listen

Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings
Listen

Chris: Alex Chilton, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,”, Electricity by Candlelight, NYC/2/13/97, Bar None Records
Listen

 

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

Categories