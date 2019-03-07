THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST
POSTED:: March 7, 2019
FILED UNDER::
The [Loft] Office List
FILED UNDER:: The [Loft] Office List
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Solange, When I Get Home, Columbia
Listen
Tom: Charles Ditto, In Human Terms, Telephone Explosion
Listen
Sid: Let’s Active, “Every Word Means No,” IRS
Listen
Ryan: Daddybear, brown acid, undustrial
Listen
Nickie: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour, UMG Recordings
Listen
Chris: Alex Chilton, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,”, Electricity by Candlelight, NYC/2/13/97, Bar None Records
Listen