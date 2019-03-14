THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 14, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge

Listen

Tom: Le Millipede, The Sun Has No Money, Alien Transistor

Listen

Sid: out of the office!

Ryan: Mr. Kitty, Ephemeral, self-released

Listen

Nickie: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” [single], Nice Life Recordings

Listen

Chris: Strand Of Oaks, Eraserland, Dead Oceans

Listen