THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST

POSTED:: March 14, 2019
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:
Erin: Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge
Listen
Tom: Le Millipede, The Sun Has No Money, Alien Transistor
Listen
Sid: out of the office!
Ryan: Mr. Kitty, Ephemeral, self-released
Listen
Nickie: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” [single], Nice Life Recordings
Listen
Chris: Strand Of Oaks, Eraserland, Dead Oceans
Listen