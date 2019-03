THE [LOFT] OFFICE LIST POSTED :: March 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to:

Erin: Jonathan Personne, Histoire Naturelle, Requiem Pour Un Twister

Tom: Art Zoyd, 44 ½ – Live and Unreleased Works, Cuneiform

Sid: Castlecomer, “Fire Alarm,”, s/t, Concord

Ryan: Faderhead, Starchaser [EP], self-released

Nickie: Gotye, Making Mirrors, Samples N’ Seconds Records

